Ft. Jennings man killed in single motorcycle crash in Bath Township

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A Ft. Jennings man was killed in a single motorcycle crash Saturday night. 42-year-old James Walker was pronounced dead at the crash scene near the intersection of Chapman and Bible Roads. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 5:38 p.m. Saturday. Walker didn't make a right-hand turn onto Bible Road and the motorcycle crossed the center line and off the left side of the road. Then Walker hit a mailbox and a fence, he was not wearing a helmet. Troopers say that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
Media Release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Bath Township – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:38 P.M. The crash occurred on Chapman Road, near Bible Road in Bath Township, Allen County.
James Walker, age 42, of Fort Jennings, as driving a 2016 Yamaha Motorcycle northeast on Chapman Road. Mr. Walker failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road, driving across the center of the road and off the left side of the roadway before striking a mailbox and fence. Mr. Walker succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced decease on scene. Mr. Walker was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of a crash. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Bath Township Fire and EMS, Allen County Coroner’s Office, H&H Funeral Services and Blake’s Garage. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages motorcyclists to wear helmets while on motorcycles.
