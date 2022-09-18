Ft. Jennings man killed in single motorcycle crash in Bath Township

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A Ft. Jennings man was killed in a single motorcycle crash Saturday night. 42-year-old James Walker was pronounced dead at the crash scene near the intersection of Chapman and Bible Roads. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 5:38 p.m. Saturday. Walker didn't make a right-hand turn onto Bible Road and the motorcycle crossed the center line and off the left side of the road. Then Walker hit a mailbox and a fence, he was not wearing a helmet. Troopers say that speed appears to be a factor in the crash. 

Media Release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

