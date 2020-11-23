Girl Scouts of Western Ohio Staff volunteer at West Ohio Food Bank

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio giving a helping hand to the West Ohio Food Bank Monday morning.
Staff members decided it is better to give than to receive. They gave up their holiday party plans to pack boxes for needy families this holiday season. These boxes will be heading to the Lima Salvation Army as part of their Holiday Assistance Program. Those participating say helping falls right in line with the Girl Scout’s mission.
Megan Ramey is the Program Team Leader at Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and had this to say, “Girl Scouts has been a service organization since we were founded in 1912. This is our way as a staff to come out into the community to give back to organizations and families that are in need.”
Executive Director with West Ohio Food Bank Tommie Harner adds, “Our need continues to rise and with organizations like this providing not only the volunteer support in helping to pack these boxes but the financial support as well is just wonderful.”
The Girl Scouts donated $200 which will provide 1,200 meals to people in the Lima area.