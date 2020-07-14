Gov. DeWine schedules news conference for Wednesday

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, now slated for a news conference concerning COVID-19 in Ohio, Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier Tuesday, the governor skipped his regularly scheduled Tuesday news availability, and coronavirus update. Then late today, the governor's office announced he will speak to Ohioans at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The release says he will address the recent spike in virus cases in the state. Statehouse news media is reporting the governor will not take questions, following Wednesday's speech.

 

