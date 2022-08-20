Governor DeWine and Justice DeWine campaign at Allen Co. Fair

Lima,OH (WLIO) - Mike DeWine visited the fair Saturday afternoon to take pictures with fairgoers. The Republican Governor says he enjoys coming to county fairs to meet Ohioans. During his trips around the state, he has been hearing about the effects of inflation and higher gas prices on the public. But he is optimistic about the state’s economy and where it is heading.
“Things are looking really good. We are producing more jobs every day than really we have people to fill them,” says Gov. DeWine. “So, our real focus is on job training. We are working really, really closely with our two-year community colleges and also our career centers. Our career centers are doing a bang-up job. One of the challenges we face now we are going to have to address is some of the career centers are filled up. You know young people can’t even get into them now. So that is not acceptable we are going to have to deal with that but overall I think things are going well.”
The governor's son and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine stopped by the fairgrounds earlier on Saturday. He talked about keeping conservative values on the bench and about a major concern of his if he gets re-elected.
“I think the biggest issue right now is public safety,” says Justice DeWine. “We have had some decisions on the court, which I have been the minority on, but the majority of the court has made it easier for people to be let out on bail. (The ruling) has said that judges can’t consider public safety when they set bonds for violent criminals. I think that is just wrong so that I that's the big issue.”
Justice DeWine will be facing democratic challenger Marilyn Zayas and Governor DeWine will be facing Democrat Nan Whaley in the November 8th election.
