Press Release from the Office of Governor Mike DeWine: (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the state will support the installation of security upgrades at more than 700 K-12 schools across Ohio.

A total of 708 schools in 57 counties will receive $57.8 million in grant funding to enhance student and staff safety. Governor DeWine is awarding the funds as part of his K-12 School Safety Grant Program, which helps schools with physical security expenses, such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting. 

