Press Release from the Ohio Department of Public Safety: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that $4.8 million in grants will be awarded to support the work of rape crisis centers and sexual assault survivor programs in Ohio.

Twenty-five rape crisis centers and survivor service providers from 24 Ohio counties received grants. Please see list of awardees.

