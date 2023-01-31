Governor DeWine delivers his 2023 State of the State address

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - "As Ronald Reagan once said ‘America is too great for small dreams,’ but my friends so is Ohio."

Governor Mike DeWine talking about his dreams for the next two-year budget, which includes some one-time investments to lure even more business to the Buckeye State. In the last four years, 48 companies have moved from the east and west coast to Ohio, for 24.9 billion dollars in new capital investments. To make sure that the state is ready for the next wave, the governor will be investing some of Ohio's money to make sure every part of the state is ready.

