LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center closed out their Groupie Movie Series with a showing of a Lima-made film.
"A Walk With Grace" hit the big screen Sunday afternoon, telling the story of a fictional Lima-born man who's been away but comes back to town after the passing of his mother. He reconnects with his community and finds love with an old flame from his past.
The movie was filmed in Lima and Bath Township and features several native actors as well as big names, like Cindy Pickett, who played Ferris Bueller's mom.
From local physicians to the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce, a lot of people came together to make this move happen, and their contributions led to its success.
"This little movie has gone really global, and certainly nationwide, and that was the goal. The goal was to showcase what I think is a very special town. When you live here, I don't know that you see it, but I lived in Los Angeles for 20 years and it's exciting but I kept waiting for my life to start and I came home and my life is here," said Nick Kellis, the director of the movie.
"A lot of people that have seen the movie outside of Lima say 'Man, you really make Lima look like it's the place you want to be. And I think that was the focus that Nick Kellis wanted to do, is make sure that people realize what we have here in the Midwest," said Jed Metzger, who had a role in the film as the Senior Pastor, and helped with the logistics of shooting footage.
If you missed Sunday's showing, you can watch "A Walk With Grace" on Amazon Prime.