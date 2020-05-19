Harrod woman indicted for stealing more than $724,000 from her employer

A Harrod woman has been indicted in Logan County from stealing from her place of employment over a ten year period.

Jill Miller was indicted on two counts of aggravated theft and one count each of identity theft and forgery. Court documents state Miller stole more than $724,000 while working as the financial manager at Maple Leaf Family and Sports Medicine in Bellefontaine. Between January 2010 and July 2019. Miller allegedly used cash deposits and check payments to steal money, going as far as forging checks with a doctor's signature stamp. Miller was issued a summons to appear in court.

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.