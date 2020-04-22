Health officials are urging people to think before making any group activities for graduates

With Governor DeWine's announcement of schools being out for the rest of the academic year, Allen County Public Health officials have been getting calls from schools and parents. Most have been asking what's the best way to hold an event for their high school and college graduates since they have lost part of their senior year.
The health department says we need to remember the coronavirus will still be out there and social distancing needs to be maintained. They encourage people to think it through before making any plans.
Allen Public Health Public Information Officer Tami Gough says, “Even if you have the best-laid plan of how you're going to do it and space out the audience and space out the participants, people still have to get there somehow. There will still be activities after in the parking lot with pictures and it will be so difficult to not do those things. That it just really is not the safest option.”
Gough says we all need to continue the precautions we are doing to help keep COVID-19 cases manageable.