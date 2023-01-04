Water Money Generic
Press Release from the West Ohio Community Action Partnership: The Ohio Department of Development and West Ohio Community Action Partnership continues to help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance through September 30, 2023. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans assistance with paying water and wastewater bills. Eligible clients are those that are at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, who have been disconnected or have a disconnection notice or either need to establish new service or pay to transfer service.

To apply for the program, clients can go to the nearest West Ohio CAP office to fill out an application or visit wocap.org.

