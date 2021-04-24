A seminar to inform the public on the hemp and cannabis industry was held at the Elks Lodge in Lima on Saturday.
Elks Lodge #54 was host to Lima's Hemp and Cannabis Seminar. A variety of guests, such as Lima Mayoral Candidate Joshua Hayes and State Representative Juanita Brent, were on hand to share information on the industry.
The goal of the seminar was to inform attendees on the socioeconomic benefits that Lima could experience from a help and cannabis industry.
Educational opportunities were also introduced during the seminar.