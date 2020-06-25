Historic Columbus Grove swimming pool is open for the season

The historic Columbus Grove swimming pool sees another summer of fun as they managed to open up and follow the COVID guidelines.
Just like the other pools in the area open for the season, Columbus Grove still has to follow social distancing and lower their maximum capacity number. As of now, their max capacity is 100 people, and they often reach that capacity. But, they’ve been helping their visitors find other places to swim when their pool is full.
Emma Coleson, the assistant manager at the Columbus Grove pool says, “Because the Y is in charge of the Leipsic pool, the YMCA pool, the Ottawa pool, usually we can try and call over to them and be like, ‘what are you at right now? Can we send people there?’ and just trying to give them something else to do.”
The Columbus Grove pool does not limit their pool to residents of the area like other pools, and it is $3 for admission.