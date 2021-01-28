One person was taken to the hospital after a house caught on fire in Lima Thursday morning.
The Lima Fire Department was called to 725 East Eureka Street at 9:02 AM to battle the blaze.
Captain Dale Schultheis with the fire department says one person was home when the fire started in the kitchen, causing heavy flames in the back of the residence. They were hospitalized for high carbon monoxide levels from smoke inhalation. The family’s dog was also home at the time and died as a result.
Crews were on the scene for two hours to put out the fire. Investigation shows it was caused by electrical issues.