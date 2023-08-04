Hundreds of cars attend to raise funds for Heartbeat of Lima Annual Charity Car Show

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you passed Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships Friday evening, you probably saw a lot of historic and exotic vehicles in the parking lot!
Those vehicles were there for a good cause as today was the Heartbeat of Lima Annual Charity Car Show. For the 7th annual car show, more than 174 cars registered and crowds of car show enthusiasts attended to help raise funds to support the crucial services that Heartbeat of Lima provides for area pregnant women.
"Heartbeat is a pregnancy help center, so we provide free pregnancy testing, free ultrasounds, material aid, and educational programs for clients needing our services. We don't charge them for any of those services. We don't accept any government funding, so fundraisers like this and our annual banquet each fall are major sources of funds to allow us to provide those services for clients that rely on us to help them," says Brenda Keller, President, Heartbeat of Lima & Putnam County Board of Trustees.
If you are interested in services provided by Heartbeat of Lima or donating, you can visit heartbeatoflima.org or call 419-222-7945.