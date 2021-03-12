Ignite 2021 looking for volunteers in three different cities for neighborhood projects helping others

The outpouring of support and the success of “Ignite 2020” has sparked the ministry to expand its efforts for 2021.
Community Relief, a ministry of Union Chapel Church, is recruiting volunteers to once again go out into the community to repair homes, landscape, paint, prepare meals, or anything else that might be needed to help someone needing assistance. They need volunteers of all skill levels and they will find something for each one of them to do. Each volunteer does make a difference.
Matt Naylor, Director of Community Relief adds, “There were homeowners that were just blown away that this many people would show up and invest in their lives and care about them. I tell people all the time one of the most important volunteers we have is the one that is going to sit down with the homeowner and just share life with them for a couple of days, while the rest of us fix the house. The by-product is, oh by the way we’re going to fix your house, really we’re here just to love you.”
In addition to Lima's Ignite on June 10th thru 12th, there will be an Ignite in Van Wert in August and Troy in September. For more information go to communityrelief.net.