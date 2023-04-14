Instructor from Rhythm Musique shows some dance moves to Liberty Arts Magnet School students

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Liberty Arts Magnet students had a chance to learn some new moves while receiving a special visit from a dance instructor.
Rhythm Musique based out of Columbus brought their dance program infused with African dance, dancehall, and hip hop. The instructor also discussed some of the history behind African dance and techniques. The mission is to empower kids to express themselves and become more creative. Not only did the students have a blast, but the experience exposed them to music from other cultures.
"I can't put it into words because it just felt so amazing. I learned new styles of dance, and I'm thinking African dance is going to be my new favorite dance," said Journee Young, 6th grader at Liberty Arts Magnet.
"When I was younger I actually used to hide and I thought dancing was a shameful act. Dancing took me out of my comfort zone to be able to express myself willingly and be more comfortable. I think that's what I really want to instill to the kids to be able to be themselves, their internal passion, to bring that out of them, and to be comfortable," stated Adewunmi Afolabi, Rhythm Musique Fitness.
The dance instructor says it's become a mission of his to empower youth with dance and different cultures.