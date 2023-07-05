Investigation underway after a boat operator finds a body in Indian Lake on July 4th

INDIAN LAKE, OH (WLIO) - An investigation is underway after the discovery of a body at Indian Lake State Park campground on Tuesday.
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Andy Chow, "The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the discovery of a body at Indian Lake State Park. ODNR received the call that a body was found at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. A boat operator found the body near a courtesy dock located near the campground boat ramp. The cause of death has not yet been determined".
The identity of the victim has not been released. Chow says the investigation is ongoing.