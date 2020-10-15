Jim Jordan says Amy Coney Barrett "knocked it out of the park" in confirmation hearing

The hearings have wrapped up for the next potential Supreme Court Justice and Congressman Jim Jordan has some high praise for her.
Amy Coney Barrett wrapped up taking questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee in her confirmation hearing.
Jordan thinks she "knocked it out of the park" and he believes she will be a great addition to the country's highest court, in part to her family values and intellect she has displayed. But above all else, he thinks her role as an educator will prove most valuable.
"The really good ones can take the complex subject and make it sound simple," Jordan said, representative of Ohio's 4th Congressional District. "Make it sound--make it understandable for people who don't really know it the way they do. And she seems to have that amazing capability. Which shows how sharp she is."
The Judiciary Committee will vote on Coney Barrett next Thursday. If approved, the entire Senate will vote on her appointment.