Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District offering beginner's archery lessons

SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - Summer break is here, and so are archery lessons with the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District.
Thanks to a grant received from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources several years ago, the park district was able to set up Evan's Archery Range at Kendrick Woods, where participants aged 9 all the way up to adults are welcome to attend beginner archery lessons. Certified instructors taught Wednesday's groups about necessary safety equipment, how to hold and fire a bow, and how to properly handle arrows.
It does take a lot of skill and precision to master archery, but with a little practice, students of the program often perform better than they expected to.
"Even people who have no experience in archery, you know that first round, it might be a little rough, but we've got a couple certified instructors out here and usually by the end of the night we can get you on target. People are usually surprised about how good they can actually get in just a short amount of time," said Austin Roby, an archery instructor and the Natural Resource Manager with Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District.
Johnny Appleseed will hold these archery lessons one Wednesday each month this summer. If you are interested in learning more or signing up, visit their website.