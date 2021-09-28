JSMC to receive more tank funding in new National Defense Authorization Act

Sen. Rob Portman has announced that the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center will be seeing funding through a new bill in the Senate.
The Senate's FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act will include more than one billion dollars in funding to upgrade the Abrams tank, and another one billion dollars for upgrading Stryker vehicles, both of which are manufactured at the JSMC.
The bill also includes 331 million dollars for the body of the Stryker vehicles to support the Army's Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense program.