Keion Darden sentenced to 23 to 28 years in prison for his role in Jaden Halpern's death

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Another teenager connected to the death of Jaden Halpern back in June of 2022 has been sentenced.

Keion Darden sentenced to 23 to 28 years in prison for his role in Jaden Halpern's death

19-year-old Keion Darden was sentenced to 23 to 28 years in prison. He previously accepted a plea deal where he pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery in exchange for the rest of the charges dropped. Darden, along with Khyrese Garner, Jaquan Glenn, Bryanna Houston, and two other underage teens, were charged when Lima police say the group tried to lure Halpern out of his Lane Avenue home. When they couldn't get him to come out, some of them allegedly forced their way into the house carrying air rifles. Halpern's dad saw the weapons and fired a shot, which hit his son in the process and killed him.

Keion Darden sentenced to 23 to 28 years in prison for his role in Jaden Halpern's death

"It hurts me, not that my life was on the line, but somebody else's life got taken. It's no better than you know the person that brought them in this world, I just came and took him out on behalf of the decisions that I made with a couple of knuckleheads. It wasn't right. I'm sorry to the court, I'm sorry to his family, I am sorry to my family," stated Keion Darden, defendant.

Keion Darden sentenced to 23 to 28 years in prison for his role in Jaden Halpern's death

Darden will receive 366 days credit for the time he has already spent in jail.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

I manage Your Hometown Stations' website and social media pages. Besides sharing press releases, I also help out the journalists with posting their content.