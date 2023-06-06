Houston sentenced to over 2 decades in prison after pleading guilty for her part in the death of Jaden Halpern

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen gets over two decades in prison for her role in a fatal shooting nearly one year ago, and we were in the courtroom for the change of plea and the sentencing.
18-year-old Bryanna Houston pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery and she was sentenced to 23 years in prison. She was part of a group of six teenagers that were plotting to rob someone last year. Prosecutors say that it was Houston who picked 17-year-old Jaden Halpern to rob on June 10th of 2022. The three girls in the group tried to lure Halpern out of his home saying they wanted to purchase marijuana from him.
"When that plan did not unfold as they had hoped, eventually one of the other male co-defendants began to push into the home and that's when a shot rang out and the victim was ultimately killed," stated Kyle Thines, chief assistant prosecutor.
Halpern's dad fired the fatal shot when the group entered the home. But because of their actions, all six of the teens were charged with Halpern's death. Houston addressed her and Halpern's family before she was sentenced.
"I not only hurt so many people, but I hurt also for myself. I was unmindful, ignorant, and self-centered, and many more, and sadly it took a tragedy for me to finally realize that," stated Bryanna Houston, defendant.
"And here you are at 18 years old, looking at being over 40 when you get out of prison," said Judge Terri Kohlrieser. "I can't imagine when you thought of what you'd be when you grown up, that this would be in your plans, and I don't say that to hurt you, I say that because other people need to understand there are consequences for every choice we make and sometimes what we think isn't a big deal turns into a very big deal and it is very difficult sitting up here seeing someone so young throwing so much away."
Keion Darden will be sentenced for his role in the crime on Thursday.