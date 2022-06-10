*UPDATE* 6/10/22 Your News Now at Ten: A teenager has been killed in a morning shooting on the north side of Lima.
Lima police officers got a call from a person at 764 West Lane Avenue just before six o'clock for a potential home invasion and shooting. There they found 17-year-old Jaden Halpern, who died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Through the initial investigation, the Lima Police Department learned that several people had been involved in an attempted robbery on the home on Lane Avenue, and had forced their way inside. Police say that Halpern had attempted to stop the intruders and was shot and killed.
After several hours of investigation, police apprehended six people believed to be involved. That includes three juvenile females, one male juvenile, and two adult men. They are all being held on charges related to the robbery and murder.
As of now, the names of the suspects are not being released. Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact Det. Steve Stechschulte at the Lima Police Department at (419) 227-4444 or Crimestoppers at (419) 229-STOP.
6/10/22 Press Release from the Lima Police Department: On 6/10/2022, at about 5:45 a.m., officers from the Lima Police Department responded to 764 W. Lane, in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they were directed to a bedroom in the residence, where 17 year old Jaden Halpern was suffering from a gunshot wound. Jaden Halpern died as a result of the gunshot wound to the abdomen. During the preliminary investigation conducted by the LPD Patrol and Investigative division, we learned that several subjects attempted to rob the residents and ultimately force their way into the house with what appeared to be an assault rifle and handgun. During the struggle and an attempt of the residents to stop the intruders, a shot was fired and struck Jaden Halpern.
After several hours of investigation, six suspects were eventually identified and apprehended. The suspects included three juvenile females, one male juvenile and two adult males. All are being held on charges related to the robbery and murder at 764 W. Lane. Their names are being held at this time and further information will be released early next week after prosecutors have had the opportunity to review the case and determine the formal charges to be filed. If anyone has any additional information about this incident, please contact Det. Steve Stechschulte, at the Lima Police Department and/or Crimestoppers.
6/10/22 Your News Now Noon Edition: A teenager was killed in a Friday morning shooting on the north side of Lima.
The Lima police officers got a call from a person at 764 W. Lane Ave. just before 6 a.m. for a potential home invasion and shooting. There they found a 17-year-old male who died from a gunshot wound. Detectives started interviewing individuals and they have some leads to multiple suspects that they are following up on.
“Right now, we are just trying to go through all of the leads, pull up all of the videos that we can find in the area, and start looking for some of the people that have gotten names on of possible suspects,” says Det. Steve Stechschulte. “So for right now, it is moving pretty well, and we have some promising leads.”
The name of the victim has not been released by the police department.