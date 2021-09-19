King Car show at Faurot Park

Faurot Park was busy Sunday with the 8th annual King Car Show.
It’s a day filled with entertainment, food, relaxing, and of course a whole lot of cars. The King Car Show takes over the park every year and helps raise money for the Salvation Army.
With a live band, an Elvis impersonator, and plenty of shade to sit in, it is a popular event for the Lima community.
Richie Crouch, the organizer of the King Car Show says, “There’s a lot of car shows that I do in Lima Ohio and the surrounding counties but this is the car show because everybody, as you obviously can see, they like the shade, they like the location, the band that I’m playing with loves the stage, it’s a just a great car show and it all goes to the salvation army.”
Of course, dozens of awards were given out for the car show.