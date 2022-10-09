Kirkin' O' the Tartan service celebrates the local Scottish heritage

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The sounds of bagpipes bellowed through the sanctuary of the Market Street Presbyterian Church as they held their 3rd Kirkin’ O’ the Tartan. A Tartan is a cloth with a distinct color pattern that represents a specific Scottish clan, and many different clans were showcased during the service. While this tradition was started in the United States, the roots of this service date back to the 1700s when Scotland was taken over by British rule.

“At one time it was said in Scotland they forbade the wearing of Tartans because it represented a rebellious attitude toward the English government. So, the Scots would bring a small piece of their Tartan to the church service, and at an appointed time they would hold it up and the minister would offer a blessing for that particular clan, and that particular family, and all of Scotland,” says Rev. Ken Chorle, Pastor of the Market Street Presbyterian Church.

