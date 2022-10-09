Kirkin' O' the Tartan service celebrates the local Scottish heritage

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The sounds of bagpipes bellowed through the sanctuary of the Market Street Presbyterian Church as they held their 3rd Kirkin’ O’ the Tartan. A Tartan is a cloth with a distinct color pattern that represents a specific Scottish clan, and many different clans were showcased during the service. While this tradition was started in the United States, the roots of this service date back to the 1700s when Scotland was taken over by British rule.
“At one time it was said in Scotland they forbade the wearing of Tartans because it represented a rebellious attitude toward the English government. So, the Scots would bring a small piece of their Tartan to the church service, and at an appointed time they would hold it up and the minister would offer a blessing for that particular clan, and that particular family, and all of Scotland,” says Rev. Ken Chorle, Pastor of the Market Street Presbyterian Church.
The Scottish ancestors in the congregation enjoy the Kirkin’ O’ the Tartan service especially when the bagpipes play.
“This service means a lot to this church and for my part, to help make it a little bit special for all of the congregation that is top of the line,” adds Matt Hart, of the Black Swamp Pipes.
While the many colorful Tartans fill the church, Reverend Chorle says it’s faith that fills his congregation’s hearts.
“A faith that came from Scotland to the United States by the Scottish people and the Scottish Irish who were very influential in settling the eastern part of the United States,” states Chorle.
Which is something these Scottish ancestors are proud to celebrate.
