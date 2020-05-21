Kiwanis Club of Lima donates check to Family Promise

The Kiwanis Club of Lima was able to donate a check to Family Promise today thanks to the Kiwanis International Children’s Fund.
Family Promise in Lima was presented a check worth over $1,500 from the local Kiwanis Club. The money will be used for items like tablets for kids to do schoolwork on, air mattresses for their day center, and will even go toward paying for a van for the organization. The Kiwanis know that nonprofits are struggling right now, so they wanted to help out Family Promise.
Hellen Douglas, the executive director at Family Promise says, “With everything that’s going on, with the quarantine, people not able to work, people not able to go to church, the donations have been down, so this gift from Kiwanis couldn’t have come at a better time.”
Family Promise is an organization that provides shelter and other necessities for families that are homeless. If you’d like to make a donation, you can visit familypromiselimaohio.com.