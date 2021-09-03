Labor Day Parade is back in Lima on September 6th

This Labor Day, residents will be able to line North Main Street in Lima to enjoy a parade.
The West Central Ohio Labor Council is sponsoring their Labor Day Parade on Monday, September 6th. After a year off due to the pandemic, the council has been keeping a close eye on what has been happening around the state and has decided to go ahead with the parade. The parade will start at 10 am and head south from North Main Street and Robb Avenue to Lima’s Town Square.
Labor officials say this is the time that they get to focus on the importance of organized labor and the country’s workforce. They hope to have around 60 units in the parade and invite the public out to join them in supporting our working families.