LACNIP holds 27th annual Dinner and Good Neighbor Awards Ceremony

The 27th annual LACNIP Dinner and Good Neighbor Awards ceremony was held Thursday evening in Lima.
It's the time to celebrate all the great things about Lima and Allen County's communities and neighborhoods. Lima-Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership president Autumn Swanson said LACNIP has experienced challenges over the past year with the pandemic not allowing fundraisers, but that they are bouncing back well and have hit the ground running throughout 2021. The night's two biggest awards were the Good Neighbor and the Shirley Daley awards.
"Our good neighbor award goes to those who are really dedicated to their community, who don't necessarily want to be recognized for the good they do, but they do it anyway," said LACNIP president Autumn Swanson. "The Shirley Daley Leadership Award is for those who take on big things in the community and are really leaders at getting things done."
The winners this year were, for business, Chamberlain-Huckeriede. For the Good Neighbor Award, Jay Turner and Darryl Culverson. The Shirley Daley Community Leadership Award went to Dr. Willie Heggins, and there was a rare second winner, Quincy Simpson.