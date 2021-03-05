Latta gets up close and personal with wind turbines in Findlay

The state’s fifth congressional district saw a visit from their representative on Friday to tour an energy company in Findlay.
Congressman Bob Latta took a trip to One Energy Enterprises where employees showed him different perspectives on wind energy. Latta was taken to see their wind turbines up close and personal and even ventured inside one.
He says it’s important that he’s able to understand every aspect of the wind turbine projects from the planning stage, all the way to the smallest details on the turbines. “And also it’s important that you see all of the individuals that are employed here," says Latta. "And the really hard and necessary work that they do to make sure that these are in operation.”
Latta is working toward protecting and modernizing the energy grid, and says he will take the information he learned today with him to the energy and commerce committee he serves on.