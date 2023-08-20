LCC student accepted to serve on SADD National Student Leadership Council

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima Central Catholic student's dedication to preventing dangerous driving is being recognized in a big way.
LCC junior Teagan Helmig is just one of fifteen students in the country that has been appointed to serve on the Students Against Destructive Decisions National Leadership Council this year. It's a great honor, and her new position means that she will be helping develop national strategies to promote safety.
Helmig has been a member of SADD since she was a freshman. What started out as just an after-school activity quickly became her personal passion.
"It was just club to me because I was a freshman so I joined a bunch of clubs. And this one really stuck out to me because it talked about being safer in the car and how you can help prevent different ways of maybe accidents or stuff like that and it really spoke out to me. So I joined the state SLC after attending the national conference in 2022," she said.
Helmig also teaches younger kids about how to be a safe passenger and not distract the driver.
8/21/23 10:57 AM Edit/Correction - Corrected an error in the title of the article.