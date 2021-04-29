Leipsic students help save the planet and help those in need for recent project

It’s more than business as usual in Mrs. Schroeder’s business class at Leipsic High School. This is where the idea to partner up with the nonprofit organization Soles4Souls came from, which led the students to collect over 300 pairs of old shoes.
As part of their Business achievement awards, Alexandra Kirkendall, Lola Wensink, and Jocelyn Hermiller put their heads together to organize the shoe drive. They’ll turn over the shoes they’ve collected to Soles4Souls, who will give the shoes to people in developing countries to help launch small businesses selling used shoes, and other clothing.
Kirkendall says, “To think about it now, it’s just crazy that we’re helping people that live so far away and people who we can't even imagine how they’re living and what things they need because we have that stuff. To think that we’re giving that to them is really awesome.”
Soles4Souls also donates the shoes and clothing they collect to people that are in need around the US and even internationally. On top of helping people stay clothed or start a business, they are also helping reduce textile waste in landfills.
“It’s not something that every high school student does and for us to be a part of something so big, it’s hard to even think about,” says Wensink.
The students say that it was an easy choice to go with Soles4Souls as the organization they wanted to help, as a lot of what they’ve learned in their business class aligns with what the organization is all about.
Hermiller says, “Business class, in general, is just so good for people to get into because you learn a lot of things about how to help your community, your fellow peers, and people around the world. It’s really good.”
The students will be officially donating the shoes in May where they will be taken to Soles4Souls headquarters in Nashville.