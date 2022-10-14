Liberty Arts Magnet 3rd Graders Participate in National Fire Prevention Week

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Do your kids know what to do when there is a fire? While this question may sound simple, having an answer could save lives.
The Lima Fire Department visited third graders at Liberty Arts Magnet School to instruct fire safety in observance of National Fire Prevention Week. Fire inspector Warren Pughsley taught life-saving fire information including making sure smoke alarms are working properly with fresh batteries, having a meeting place, putting your hand close to the door to see if it is hot, and evacuating through a window. With winter and the colder months just around the corner, now is a great time to review fire plans.
"The thing is right now; it's great that fire prevention week is at the time it is. It's right before we start turning on the furnaces, using heaters, different things like that, and fireplaces. Please get those things tested. Get somebody to test your chimney, look in your chimney, get somebody to test your furnace, inspect your furnace, make sure it's working properly because once we start using those things, we don't know what could happen," says Warren Pughsley, Fire Inspector, Lima Fire Department.
With clocks set to fall back one hour in just a few weeks, that would be a good time to change your smoke alarm batteries.