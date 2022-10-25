Liberty Arts Magnet students visit Faurot Park to sharpen their public speaking skills

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Teachers combine art and history to better immerse students in their lessons.
Fourth graders from Liberty Arts Magnet School went to Faurot Park to deliver monologues and make some art. Their project was to research a famous person from Ohio, then write and perform a monologue about them at the pavilion. Students also hung out in the sun and decorated walking sticks. Two young presenters shared with us some things they learned about their famous Ohioans.
"I learned he's a singer/rapper, I learned when his children were born, that was a little interesting," said Julian Klingler, who researched singer Tyler Joseph.
"He was a good painter when he was a little kid, and that he was actually not far away from Lima, he used to live in Columbus," commented Anayah McDonald-Terrell, who researched painter George Bellows.
One of their teachers believes that activities such as this are a good way to encourage the students' development.
"I think public speaking and theater should be in every school. It's really important to know how to express yourself and this is just one of the many projects to help them do that," said Joanna Walt, theater teacher at Liberty Arts Magnet.
Teachers plan to have more projects that integrate art, writing, and research throughout the school year.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.