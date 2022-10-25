Liberty Arts Magnet students visit Faurot Park to sharpen their public speaking skills

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Teachers combine art and history to better immerse students in their lessons.

Fourth graders from Liberty Arts Magnet School went to Faurot Park to deliver monologues and make some art. Their project was to research a famous person from Ohio, then write and perform a monologue about them at the pavilion. Students also hung out in the sun and decorated walking sticks. Two young presenters shared with us some things they learned about their famous Ohioans.

