LifeWise Academy will have major expansion this coming school year

(WLIO) - LifeWise Academy is getting ready to spread the word of the Lord to more students across the state and country this coming school year.
They are holding a two-day summit in Van Wert for their bible focused instructors before the next school year starts. LifeWise is a religious instruction program, that happens during the school day but off of school property.
During the last school year, they had 40 school programs, but in a few weeks, they will be expanding to 100 across Ohio and to school districts in Indiana and Pennsylvania. In Allen County alone, they will be launching academies in Spencerville, Allen East, Shawnee, and Bath. Schools like Pandora-Gilboa are seeing their existing program continue to grow as their students get older.
“Because we started with kindergarten through 4th grade, our 4th grade students kept asking we want to come back next year, are you adding more classes next year? And so, we said if we have the teachers and the volunteers and the funding we would certainly expand,” says Sandy Steiner, LifeWise Pandora-Gilboa. “So, we had a similar scenario with our 8th grade students, they want to come back as high schoolers. So, we made sure we had some teachers rounded up that are fantastic biblical history teachers.”
“You know LifeWise has been a really neat opportunity for them. Some of them have never heard of Christ, never heard of the gospel,” adds Ben Hartford, LifeWise Napoleon. “And so we really have opportunity on the ground level to share Christ with them, share the stories of scripture, and give them an opportunity to hear what the gospel is all about.”
LifeWise believes that bringing biblically based values to communities can really make a difference for future generations.
