Lima 6th Ward's final Neighborhood Pride Award of the year

A couple in Lima's 6th ward was honored Monday afternoon for showing pride in their home and neighborhood.
Each month, Councilman Derry Glenn chooses a house that has worked to improve the 6th Ward to display the "Home of the Month" sign. For the last award of the year, he chose the Thomas family.
Willie and Laura Thomas have lived in their home for 21 years. In that time, they have made many investments, including purchasing three surrounding lots which they turned into a garden and flowerbeds. Next year they hope to build a garage. Councilman Glenn says these awards are granted to inspire the community.
He says, “It’s just so beautiful out there, I’m so excited to be here today and let them know to keep up the good work. I wish someone else would piggyback off them. See what this young couple is doing, that you can do it too.”
“Each year we have a different project, because when the season Spring comes, from Spring to Fall we’re out here," explains Laura Thomas, this month's recipient of the Neighborhood Pride award. "I know the neighborhood be like, ‘Do they ever stay in the house?’ From morning till night we’re banging, booming, digging, shoveling, something.”
Councilman Glenn says he will be submitting the Thomas house to the Citywide Pride Homes, awarded to multiple homes in Lima each quarter.