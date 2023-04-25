Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Small Business of the Year Award Finalists

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Small businesses are the backbone of any community and Stuart Hall will tell you how the finalists for the small business award are finding local success in their respective industries.
Blue Chip Construction is getting ready to evolve into Blue Chip Roofing to reflect their mission of becoming the area's trusted roofing specialist. Over the years, roofing has become their only focus, and depending on the job, the Blue Chip team could complete two roofs in one day. They have roofing office locations in Hancock, Putnam, Van Wert, and Mercer Counties, as well as their main office in Lima. But they are looking at going even further.
"So, our goal is to is to continue to grow, and continue to add office locations around Northwest Ohio," says Brady Schroeder, Owner of Blue Chip Construction. "We have even looked at going into Columbus or Dublin area next. But our headquarters is here in Lima Ohio. We are proud to be a member of Lima Ohio and live here and be a part of this community."
For the last nine years, Tiny Tech University has been providing a faith-based education for kids from birth through fourth grade. Tiny Tech started after Terri Edwards, who was working at another daycare, and Lorri Smith, who was babysitting in her home, came together to create a place where kids learn through play and feel safe.
"God has blessed us with what we have here. We often very often try to pay it forward and that is our takeaway from it I think," says Lorri Smith, Co-Founder of Tiny Tech University.
"We couldn't do it without Jesus, without God," adds Terri Edwards, Co-Founder of Tiny Tech University. "He's the one that helped us start this and it wasn't our plan, but it was His plan for all of this. Tiny Tech was because of him."
Schrader Realty has been helping people find their home or business location since 2009. They have built a team of experts that helps buyers and sellers with the process. They also have an in-house auctioneer to help with auctions, as well. The Schrader Realty team strives to give back to the area, and with offices in Delphos and Van Wert, they decided to open their third one in Lima.
"We were selling over here, it was time for us to really invest in the community and take the time to give back to the people that are giving to us," says Tera Kneble, management-level realtor for the Lima office.
"We want the customer to be 100% satisfied," adds Krista Schrader, owner/broker. "Whether you are a buyer or a seller, we want you to leave just knowing that you have found a friend."
Those are the finalist for the 2023 Small Business of the Year Award!