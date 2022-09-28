Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition presents awards to those who promote safety

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition gave out awards to honor local heroes whose work makes their communities safer for people of all ages.

The 24th annual Safe Community Awards Luncheon recognized the efforts of many individuals who make their areas better places to live through dedication to safety. Award categories included emergency medical services, fire safety, and engineering. Shaunna Basinger of the Safe Community Coalition said these winners make contributions in areas such as roadway safety, bike safety, and stranger danger, and work towards their causes in many ways.

