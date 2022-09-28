Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition presents awards to those who promote safety

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition gave out awards to honor local heroes whose work makes their communities safer for people of all ages.
The 24th annual Safe Community Awards Luncheon recognized the efforts of many individuals who make their areas better places to live through dedication to safety. Award categories included emergency medical services, fire safety, and engineering. Shaunna Basinger of the Safe Community Coalition said these winners make contributions in areas such as roadway safety, bike safety, and stranger danger, and work towards their causes in many ways.
"Every year our community takes nominations, from the public, from our emergency services, organizations, from hospitals, to give recognition to individuals in our community who are fighting the good fight. Whether it be education, outreach, prevention, law enforcement, impaired driving, fire safety, engineering, youth safety, and even some outstanding citizens, to give well-deserved recognition to the people who are doing a lot of work in our community," Basinger said.
One of the awards was presented to the team of emergency responders who assisted at the scene of the nine-vehicle crash on I-75 earlier this month that injured 21 people and took one life.