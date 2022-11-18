Lima Allen Leadership get closer look at OSU Lima and Ford Engine Plant's partnership training center

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a partnership that has been formed to try and retain engineering talent and local business leaders are learning more about its programming.
The Lima Allen Leadership getting a chance to check out the engineering and manufacturing center located at the Ford Lima Engine Plant's training center. Known as the "EEMC", the Ohio State Lima Campus is now offering its 4-year bachelor of science in engineering technology degree exclusively at the center. Those in the "ALL" class were impressed with the program.
"So, I'm a graduate of Ohio State Lima, so this is like coming back home for me. I'm a business management major but where I work at General Dynamics there's a lot of engineering need. And so this is in direct response to the engineering need we need at General Dynamics. We need those hands-on mechanical engineers, manufacturing engineers who understand to make machines work, and how to make processes work so we can get our physical product out the back door," said Blake Lamb, who is representing General Dynamics at the ALL program.
"I think it is awesome. A, I didn't know it existed, I didn't know this program was her. So, being in ALL gives us the opportunity to learn more about Lima and everything we have going on. And realizing that, hey, it is up and coming. We do have a lot of things to offer here," commented Ashley Heaphy, who is representing Senior Citizens Services at the ALL program.
Allen Lima Leadership meets once a month for 10 months introducing participants to Lima Allen County businesses, arts, government, education, non-profits, and the region's history.
