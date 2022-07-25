On Monday Evening, Lima City Council approved an action plan drafted by the Department of Housing and Neighborhoods to allocate funds to services within the city.
Following 3 public hearings, the Community Development Block Grant, known as CDBG, has been awarded to city and public services throughout the City of Lima with an approximate total of 1.087 million dollars. Some of those city services include housing rehabilitation services, neighborhood assistance, property maintenance, and demolition with Housing Counseling, The Bradfield Center, and Soldiers of Honor being some of the public services receiving funds. With the CDBG process completed for this year, officials are already looking at areas for possible improvement for next year.
"I think we need to have a discussion about the public process in the beginning. I think maybe we take for granted, sometimes, that the city has been receiving these funds for decades, and so we assume maybe that everybody knows the process. But I think we need to make sure that's a little more clear, " says Susan Crotty, Director of Housing and Neighborhoods with the City of Lima.
Also at Monday's Council Meeting, council members extended their condolences to the late Kyle Lewis who served as Third Ward Councilor from 2005 through 2009.