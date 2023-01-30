Lima Chapter of the NAACP continues to push for all local law enforcement to have body cameras

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Chapter of the NAACP continues their call to equip law enforcement with body cameras in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the alleged hands of five police officers.

They say the officers' body cameras, and another camera in the area told a different story than what the officers said following the incident. All five Memphis officers were fired and are facing second-degree murder charges. A sixth person has been suspended but is cooperating with the investigation. President Ron Fails says because of the body cameras there is more information about this incident, he says unlike the investigation last summer when Allen County Deputy Izak Ackerman fatally shot Quincy Pritchett. The investigation says that Ackerman was justified in returning fire at Pritchett who fired a shot at him after running during a traffic stop.

