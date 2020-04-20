Lima City Council enters into contract with company to repair landslide

Lima City Council met virtually again for another city council meeting on Monday evening.
One of the issues council discussed and voted for was a contract with S&ME Inc. to develop construction plans to repair a landslide on the bank of the Lost Creek Reservoir. This landslide occurred a couple of weeks ago but is not the first time one has occurred in the past year. Just last year, a landslide occurred on the same bank of the reservoir. The urgency taken to get the area repaired shows how important it is to take care of local waterways.
Director of Utilities, Mike Caprella said, “That whole bank starts sliding down, you could lose the whole reservoir.” He continued saying, “There’s hundreds of millions of gallons of water on the other side of this bank, so we want to make sure we fix it so that slide doesn’t get worse and would slowly erode away part of the bank that holds the water in.”
The cost of the project has not yet been determined.