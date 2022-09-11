Lima City Council have busy agenda ahead of them this Monday

Lima city council will be voting to create a permit system for people who have portable on-demand storage units or pods.

Council has received a lot of complaints that people have been using the pods to store belongings on their property. For a 60-dollar fee, an individual can get a permit to have a pods unit on their property for no longer than 30 days. There can not be more than two units on one property. There are also rules about where the pods can be placed on the property in the city.

