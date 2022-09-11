Lima City Council have busy agenda ahead of them this Monday

Lima city council will be voting to create a permit system for people who have portable on-demand storage units or pods.
Council has received a lot of complaints that people have been using the pods to store belongings on their property. For a 60-dollar fee, an individual can get a permit to have a pods unit on their property for no longer than 30 days. There can not be more than two units on one property. There are also rules about where the pods can be placed on the property in the city.
Lima will also vote to accept an 800 thousand dollar grant from the Ohio department of natural resources for the phase two of the greater lima region park and amphitheater. This grant will cover landscaping, fencing, walking paths, and the courtyard. Phase one of the project, which is the construction of the amphitheater and restroom is currently underway. The whole project is expected to be completed before next summer.
The city will use another 250 thousand dollar grant from the department of natural resources to make improvements to the Schoonover observatory building and surrounding site. The planning and designing of the project are going on right now, and construction is expected to be completed by June 20-24.
The city has also hired a contractor to install 2 miles worth of sidewalks from cable road to pierce street and will extend down Spencerville road to north shore drive. The nearly 900 thousand dollar sidewalk project will be placed mainly on the north side of the roads and will connect surrounding residential areas with businesses, parks, schools, community centers, and churches. The project is expected to start this fall and to be completed by the fall of 20-23.
Plus, council will also hear from the park's department to wrap up all of the summer activities they had.
The meeting begins at 7 PM Monday night in Lima's city council chambers.