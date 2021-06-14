Lima City Council looks to upgrade Town Square

Lima City Council met to vote on legislation that would change how traffic flows in town square.
Councilors voted to approve an ordinance that authorizes the mayor to enter into agreement with CMT to perform engineering services on a 6 to 1 vote on its first reading. CMT would provide detailed designs of the Main St. Corridor Improvements that would replace the roundabout with a single lane modern roundabout, lane reduction on Market Street, add parking where possible, and provide We spoke to John Nixon who voted no, and Derry Glenn who voted yes on the ordinance. They explained to us why they voted the way they did.
John Nixon, Lima City Council President said, “I believe that there are changing dynamics happening in downtown Lima with the Rhodes State College expansion, and they are going to be bringing in a sizable amount of pedestrian traffic.
He continued, saying, “Until you actually see what the impact of that pedestrian traffic is, I don’t think you can build a proper model that addresses pedestrian safety.”
Derry Glenn, 6th Ward Councilman said, “We need to change direction of that traffic in the downtown area. It’s very congested, and I feel that the roundabout will be a win-win for our city.”
Construction would be expected to begin in the Spring of 2022. You can find the full project details at https://cityhall.lima.oh.us/198/Engineering.