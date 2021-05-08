Lima City Parks invites Boy Scouts out for fishing

The Lima Parks Department invited the local Boy Scout troops out to enjoy some fishing.
Lines were cast all Saturday morning into the Sertoma pond at Faurot park for the fishing event. The park provided everything a kid could need to catch a fish: the pole, the bait, and even gave them a quick fishing 101 lesson.
While some kids had more luck than others, everyone went home at least learning something new and enjoying the parks.
Randal Kohli, the head ranger at the Lima Parks Department says, “We need to be out enjoying our parks, we need to show that there’s a good entertainment value out here that don't cost a whole lot of money that they can have fun and enjoy themselves.”
Events like these that reach out to the community are thanks to grants from the Lima City Parks and the Department of Natural Resources.