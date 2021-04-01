Lima City School students happy to hunt Easter Eggs despite colder temperatures

The fun began on a count of three at Lima’s Freedom Elementary School Wednesday morning.
Students kindergarten through 4th grade were on the hunt for Easter eggs as 5,000 fun-filled eggs were donated by parents and community members. Each of the kids got 23 eggs, a prize, a coloring book, and an additional hand full of candy. Organizers say even with the cold and snowflakes, it was well worth it to see the youngsters so happy.
School Resource Officer Amanda Leugers adds, “Well, our kids are absolutely beyond resilient. They have done phenomenal with all the COVID regulations this year and we just wanted to celebrate them. Their ability to adapt to everything we’ve asked of them this year. And just to do something fun at the end of the year they haven’t been able to do all year.”
The school is working on a couple more fun days for the students later this year.