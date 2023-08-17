Lima Community Improvement Corporation making strides in setting up organization

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Things are coming together in the development of the Lima Community Improvement Corporation.
Currently, the LCIC is putting together all of the necessary pieces to begin their mission of creating and rehabilitating housing in Lima. Their application for a 501 c3 designation has been filed and at this month's meeting, new board members and the annual budget were approved.
The board of directors is in the process of hiring an executive director as well as appointing several representatives from low-income communities to help shape their mission going forward.
"I think it's important. I mean, if you're working that are predominantly, not all are low-income, but some of them are low-income, you need to have a balance on your board," explained Jed Metzger, a member of the LCIC board of directors and the CEO of the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce.
The Lima Community Improvement Corporation expects to have more announcements by the end of this year and through next year.