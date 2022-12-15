Lima Eagles 370 Foundation contributes $3,000 towards a new radio system for the Elida Police Department

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Radios are the lifeline for first responders and need to work when they reach for them.

The handheld MARCS radio is an officer's connection to assistance and information in their daily routine. The Elida Police Department is preparing to upgrade their radio system. They currently have the 1st generation MARCS which is now outdated and repair parts are not available. The Lima Eagles 370 Foundation has donated $3,000 towards the purchase of a new radio system for the Elida Police Department.

