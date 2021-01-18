Lima Family YMCA hosts No School Day for young students on MLK holiday

While some students used the holiday to relax at home, some were found staying busy at the Lima Family YMCA.
They hosted another "No School Day" to the public on Monday. These days offer working parents a place to send their children to stay engaged all day when there is no school. The students participate in gym games, swimming, crafts, and science experiments. The coordinator says the response this school year has been great.
"The kids are ecstatic. And as they said, I asked them what they liked best. They said no homework," says April Dorman, the Aquatic Coordinator at the Lima Family YMCA. "Little do they know I’m not giving them a test but we are going to do some trivia on today, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”
The next No School Day at the YMCA is on Monday, February 15th or President’s Day.