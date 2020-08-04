Lima man a part of 2018 drug bust agrees to a plea deal

A Lima man suspected of taking part in a drug trafficking plan has changed his plea after two years of proceedings.
Michael Johnson accepted a deal to resolve two separate drug cases. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications of guns and money, as well as two counts of having weapons after previously being convicted of a felony.
Johnson was one of six men arrested by the Allen County SWAT team in a drug trafficking investigation in 2018. Several law enforcement agencies took part including the FBI. Agreeing to the deal, Johnson will have to hand over seven firearms and $4,492. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered before he's sentenced.